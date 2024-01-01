$29,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Chrysler Pacifica
Touring Plus - Remote Start
2019 Chrysler Pacifica
Touring Plus - Remote Start
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
62,097KM
Used
VIN 2C4RC1FG9KR569172
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24-0150A
- Mileage 62,097 KM
Vehicle Description
Power Sliding Doors Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Proximity Key!
Compare at $31795 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $29995!
This stylish Chrysler Pacifica is hands-down the ultimate family vehicle. This 2019 Chrysler Pacifica is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This van has 62,097 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 287HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Pacifica's trim level is Touring Plus. Upgrading to this Touring Plus adds LED taillamps, fog lights, an auto dimming rear view mirror, and automatic tri zone climate control to the already impressive features of the Touring trim that includes aluminum wheels, a roof rack system, dual power sliding doors, a power liftgate, power driver seat with Advance 'n Return easy entry, rear reading lamps, ambient lighting, upgraded suspension, automatic headlamps, 2nd and 3rd row Stow 'n Go folding seats with in floor storage, heated power mirrors, steering wheel cruise and audio control, a rotary E-shift dial, active noise cancellation, proximity and keyless entry, and a rear view camera. A Uconnect 4 infotainment system with a 7 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, SiriusXM, Bluetooth hands free communication and streaming audio, USB and aux jack, and 6 speakers makes sure everybody stays connected on those long family trips. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Power Sliding Doors Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Proximity Key, Climate Control, Aluminum Wheels.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RC1FG9KR569172.
Payments from $482.44 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
remote start
Apple CarPlay
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Convenience
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
SiriusXM
Power Sliding Doors Power Liftgate
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8880
2019 Chrysler Pacifica