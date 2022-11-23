Menu
2019 Jeep Cherokee

81,088 KM

Details Description Features

$32,999

+ tax & licensing
$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

613-271-7114

Contact Seller
2019 Jeep Cherokee

2019 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk

2019 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk

Location

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-271-7114

Contact Seller

$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

81,088KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9332989
  • Stock #: N00473B
  • VIN: 1C4PJMBX5KD196302

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 81,088 KM

Vehicle Description

Find out why everyone is talking about this highly touted 2019 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk.*Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned *All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years.*This Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk Is Loaded with Features *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27E TRAILHAWK -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS, Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic w/Active Drive II , WHEELS: 17 X 7.5 ALUMINUM W/GRAPHITE POCKETS (STD), TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/ACTIVE DRIVE II (STD), TRAILHAWK SPRING SPECIAL, SAFETYTEC GROUP -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals, Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System, Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps, Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection, Power Heated Mirrors w/Signals & Lamps, GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC, ENGINE: 3.2L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD), COMFORT & CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push-Start, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, Remote Start System, Universal Garage Door Opener, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Humidity Sensor, Tonneau Cover, Power Liftgate, Security Alarm, A/C w/Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control, Premium Cabin Air Filter, COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start System, Windshield Wiper De-Icer, Front Heated Seats, BLACK, LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/CLOTH INSERTS.*Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep, 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2.*Call Capital Dodge Today!*Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait -- Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Email Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-271-7114

