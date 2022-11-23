Menu
2019 Jeep Cherokee

86,521 KM

Details Description Features

$34,999

+ tax & licensing
$34,999

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

613-271-7114

2019 Jeep Cherokee

2019 Jeep Cherokee

Limited

2019 Jeep Cherokee

Limited

Location

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-271-7114

$34,999

+ taxes & licensing

86,521KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9332992
  • Stock #: N00702A
  • VIN: 1C4PJMDX5KD237010

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 86,521 KM

Vehicle Description

This Jeep Cherokee delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.2 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness, Full-Size Spare Tire, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, Class III Hitch Receiver, Trailer Tow Wiring Harness, TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Side Distance Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Advanced Brake Assist, Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, Parallel & Perpendicular Park Assist, FWD Collision Warn/Active Braking, Lane Departure Warn/Lane Keep Assist.*This Jeep Cherokee Comes Equipped with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26G -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS, Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic , SAFETYTEC GROUP -inc: Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection, NORMAL DUTY SUSPENSION (STD), LUXURY GROUP -inc: Hands-Free Power Liftgate, 2nd-Row Seat w/Fore & Aft Adjust, Carpeted Cargo Area Trim Panels, Front Ventilated Seats, LIMITED 4X4 SPRING SPECIAL, ENGINE: 3.2L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD), DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL, COMMANDVIEW DUAL PANE SUNROOF, BLACK, NAPPA LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS, 9 ALPINE SPEAKERS W/SUBWOOFER.* Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned *All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep located at 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2 can get you a dependable Cherokee today!*Call Capital Dodge Today!*Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

