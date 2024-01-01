$26,998+ tax & licensing
2021 Honda CR-V
LX - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay
2021 Honda CR-V
LX - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay
Location
Myers Automotive Group
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-596-8989
$26,998
+ taxes & licensing
44,935KM
Used
VIN 2HKRW1H29MH000136
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P3498
- Mileage 44,935 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Lane Keep Assist, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Start!
Compare at $27808 - Our Price is just $26998!
Whether you're in the concrete jungle or remote mountain campsite, this 2021 Honda CR-V is ready to conquer all types of adventures with you. This 2021 Honda CR-V is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
This stylish 2021 Honda CR-V has a spacious interior and car-like handling that captivates anyone who gets behind the wheel. With its smooth lines and sleek exterior, this gorgeous CR-V has no problem turning heads at every corner. Whether you're a thrift-store enthusiast, or a backcountry trail warrior with all of the camping gear, this practical Honda CR-V has got you covered! This SUV has 44,935 kms. It's modern steel metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 190HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our CR-V's trim level is LX. This capable and comfy compact SUV offers a 7 inch touchscreen HondaLink infotainment system with HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, lane keep assist, rear view camera, and a 4 speaker sound system. Other luxury features include dual-zone automatic climate control, remote start, automatic headlamps, heated seats, LED daytime running lights, heated power mirrors, and aluminum wheels. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Lane Keep Assist, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Proximity Key.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 4
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
Android Auto
Seating
Heated Seats
Split rear bench
Interior
Tachometer
Trip Computer
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Apple CarPlay
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Body-coloured bumpers
Intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 65
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Lane Keep Assist
Convenience
Proximity Key
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Trim
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Security
Audio system security
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7.5
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Rear spoiler: Lip
Intercooled Turbo
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Video Monitor Location: Front
Grille with chrome bar
Front Shoulder Room: 1,470 mm
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Front Hip Room: 1,400 mm
Rear Head Room: 996 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 8.3 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.0 L/100 km
Front Leg Room: 1,050 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,412 mm
Fuel Capacity: 53 L
Urethane shift knob trim
Overall Width: 1,855 mm
Urethane steering wheel trim
Gross vehicle weight: 2,130 kg
Wheelbase: 2,660 mm
Curb weight: 1,521 kg
TOUCHSCREEN
Rear Hip Room: 1,257 mm
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Front Head Room: 1,018 mm
HondaLink
Overall height: 1,679 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,025 mm
Overall Length: 4,626 mm
Max cargo capacity: 2,146 L
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen projector beam headlights
2 USB ports
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV50
Forward Collision Mitigation : Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW
Dash Trim : Piano black/metal-look
Remote Engine Start : Remote start
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Volkswagen
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
2021 Honda CR-V