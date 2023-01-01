$42,480+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$42,480
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8880
2021 Nissan Murano
2021 Nissan Murano
AWD Platinum - Woodgrain Trim
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$42,480
+ taxes & licensing
35,075KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10028682
- Stock #: P1556
- VIN: 5N1AZ2DS4MC129800
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 35,075 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $45029 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $42480!
With exterior styling and impressive technology, this Nissan Murano remains a popular choice in the competitive crossover SUV segment. This 2021 Nissan Murano is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 35,075 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 260HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Murano's trim level is AWD Platinum. The top shelf for Muranos, this Platinum is loaded with woodgrain trim, power sunroof, auto dimming rear view mirror, adjustable interior ambient lighting, hands free power liftgate, remote start, Advanced Drive Assist with 7 inch display in instrument cluster, text assistant, Around View Monitor 360 degree camera, dual zone automatic climate control, Nissan Intelligent Key with push button start and keyless entry, remote front window roll down, leather wrapped heated steering, leather seats, climate controlled seats to lavish you in luxury. An 8 inch touchscreen with voice recognition, navigation, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, SiriusXM, Bluetooth streaming and calling, MP3/WMA playback, and aux and USB inputs through a Bose premium sound system keeps you connected and entertained while LED lighting with auto on/off headlights, power heated side mirrors with turn signals and intelligent assistance with cruise control with adaptive speed, driver alertness, blind spot intervention, moving object detection, and emergency braking with collision warning helps you stay safe on the road. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Exclusive Wheels, Memory Settings, Woodgrain Trim, Quilted Aniline Leather, Navigation, Driver Assistance, Sunroof.
Payments from $661.89 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Sunroof
Interior
woodgrain trim
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Navigation
Driver Assistance
Memory Settings
Hands Free Liftgate
Quilted Aniline Leather
Exclusive Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2