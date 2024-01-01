Menu
Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple CarPlay, Andoid Auto, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Warning, Aluminum Wheels, Touchscreen, Proximity Key, LED Lights, Climate Control, 4G WiFi, Streaming Audio

Compare at $49285 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $46495!

With rugged capability and a sporty design, roughing it never looked so good! This 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 80,890 kms. Its white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 302HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our RAV4 Primes trim level is SE. This all-wheel drive RAV4 Prime SE comes with some impressive features such as EV & ECO driving modes, an 8 inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Andoid Auto, USB and aux inputs, heated front seats with unique red stitching, proximity keyless entry, a leather heated steering wheel with audio controls and a useful rear view camera. Additional features includes dual zone climate control, LED headlights, heated power mirrors, a power driver seat, Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 with dynamic radar cruise control, automatic highbeam assist, blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, and lane keep assist with lane departure warning plus much more.

Payments from $747.83 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

2021 Toyota RAV4

80,890 KM

Details Description

$46,495

+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota RAV4

PRIME XSE

2021 Toyota RAV4

PRIME XSE

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

$46,495

+ taxes & licensing

80,890KM
Used
VIN JTMGB3FV0MD004772

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1771
  • Mileage 80,890 KM

Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple CarPlay, Andoid Auto, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Warning, Aluminum Wheels, Touchscreen, Proximity Key, LED Lights, Climate Control, 4G WiFi, Streaming Audio

Compare at $49285 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $46495!

With rugged capability and a sporty design, roughing it never looked so good! This 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 80,890 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 302HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our RAV4 Prime's trim level is SE. This all-wheel drive RAV4 Prime SE comes with some impressive features such as EV & ECO driving modes, an 8 inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Andoid Auto, USB and aux inputs, heated front seats with unique red stitching, proximity keyless entry, a leather heated steering wheel with audio controls and a useful rear view camera. Additional features includes dual zone climate control, LED headlights, heated power mirrors, a power driver seat, Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 with dynamic radar cruise control, automatic highbeam assist, blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, and lane keep assist with lane departure warning plus much more.


Payments from $747.83 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$46,495

+ taxes & licensing

