2022 Volkswagen Golf
GTI 2.0 T Autobahn 6Sp
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Atlantic Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Scale Paper (Plaid) With Red Accents Cloth
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 16,575 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2022 Volkswagen GTI features a full suite of sophisticated technology to effortlessly maximize your driving enjoyment. This 2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The legendary Volkswagen GTI returns for the 2022 model year, with refined levels of comfort and practicality, while delivering an even more thrilling driving experience, thanks to extensive re-engineering and sophisticated technology. The heavily refreshed front fascia features aggressively restyled headlights with a reworked front bumper for improved performance and aerodynamics. Panels and surfaces are built and trimmed with high-quality materials, with a full suite of innovative safety and infotainment technology. This hatchback has 16,575 kms. It's atlantic blue metallic in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 241HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata.
