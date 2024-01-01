$44,995+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid Woodland 2 SETS TIRES
2023 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid Woodland 2 SETS TIRES
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$44,995
+ taxes & licensing
35,966KM
Used
VIN 2T3RWRFV4PW167609
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Calvery Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 35,966 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Keep Assist, Fog Lights, Proximity Key, Forward Collision Alert, Proximity Key, LED Lights
Compare at $47695 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $44995!
Radical design, refined drive-ability, and rugged capability make for an exciting adventure in the Toyota RAV4. This 2023 Toyota RAV4 is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 35,966 kms. It's calvery blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 219HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our RAV4's trim level is Hybrid Woodland. This RAV4 Hybrid Woodland is made to take on the great outdoors, with TRD off-road suspension, roof cross bars, LED fog lamps, Woodland-branded all-season floor mats and a cargo tray, bespoke bronze alloy wheels, and a 120V/100-Watt power outlet. This SUV is an excellent choice as it comes with premium features such as a power sunroof, dual zone climate control, Toyota's Smart Key system with push button start, a 7 inch touchscreen with Entune Audio 3.0, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, extra USB and aux inputs, heated seats with more premium seat material, a leather heated steering wheel and stylish aluminum wheels. Additional features includes a power drivers seat, LED headlights, heated power mirrors, Toyota Safety Sense 2.0, dynamic radar cruise control, automatic high beam assist, blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, and lane keep assist with lane departure warning plus so much more.
Payments from $723.70 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$44,995
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8880
2023 Toyota RAV4