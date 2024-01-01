Menu
2017 Ford F-150

108,968 KM

Details Features

$32,495

+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford F-150

XLT

2017 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Ashie Motor Sales

624 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7L 1E3

613-532-6947

$32,495

+ taxes & licensing

108,968KM
Used
VIN 1FTEW1EF8HFB78268

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 108,968 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Digital clock

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Running Boards

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Cloth Interior
Power Lift Gates
Center Arm Rest
Analog Gauges
Color TV
Driver Side Airbag

Ashie Motor Sales

Ashie Motor Sales

624 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7L 1E3

613-532-6947

$32,495

+ taxes & licensing

Ashie Motor Sales

613-532-6947

2017 Ford F-150