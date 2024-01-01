2017 Mazda MAZDA3

Menu
Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
146,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1BN1K72H1120642

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 146,000 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2017 Mazda3 GX is equipped with a 2.0L SKYACTIV®-G Inline 4-cylinder engine, 6-speed manual transmission, offering 8.5 L/100 km city / 6.2 L/100 km highway, 7-inch Mazda Connect touchscreen display, Bluetooth® hands-free phone and audio streaming, Electronic Brake-force Distribution and much more! This vehicle comes with a clean CARFAX and low KM for its year!

**PLEASE CALL TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE! THIS WILL ALLOW US TO HAVE THE VEHICLE READY BEFORE YOU ARRIVE. THANK YOU!**



The above advertised price and payment quote are applicable to finance purchases. Cash pricing is an additional $699. We have done this in an effort to keep our advertised pricing competitive to the market. Please consult your sales professional for further details and an explanation of costs.



WE FINANCE!! Click through to AUTOHOUSEKINGSTON.CA for a quick and secure credit application!



All of our vehicles are ready to go! Each vehicle receives a multi-point safety inspection, oil change and emissions test (if needed). Our vehicles are thoroughly cleaned inside and out.



Autohouse Kingston is a locally-owned family business that has served Kingston and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. We operate with transparency and provide family-like service to all our clients. At Autohouse Kingston we work with more than 20 lenders to offer you the best possible financing options. Please ask how you can add a warranty and vehicle accessories to your monthly payment.



We are located at 1556 Bath Rd, just east of Gardiners Rd, in Kingston. Come in for a test drive and speak to our sales staff, who will look after all your automotive needs with a friendly, low-pressure approach. Get approved and drive away in your new ride today!



Our office number is 613-634-3262 and our website is www.autohousekingston.ca. If you have questions after hours or on weekends, feel free to text Kyle at 613-985-5953. Autohouse Kingston It just makes sense!



Office - 613-634-3262



Kyle Hollett (Sales) - Extension 104 - Cell - 613-985-5953; kyle@autohousekingston.ca




Bradie Johnston (Director of Awesome Times) - Extension 101 - Cell - 613-331-1121; bradie@autohousekingston.ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

