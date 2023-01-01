Menu
The Ford F-Series is the best-selling vehicle in Canada for a reason. Its simply the most trusted pickup for getting the job done. This 2018 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Kingston. <br> <br>The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility.This pickup has 142,485 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

2018 Ford F-150

142,485 KM

2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

Taylor Automall

2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4

613-549-1311

142,485KM
Used
VIN 1FTEW1EP7JFD98113

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Mileage 142,485 KM

The Ford F-Series is the best-selling vehicle in Canada for a reason. It's simply the most trusted pickup for getting the job done. This 2018 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Kingston.

The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility.This pickup has 142,485 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EP7JFD98113.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/



For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!

Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o

ENGINE: 2.7L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system (STD), Four Wheel Drive, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Brake Assist, ABS, Power Steering, Intermittent Wipers, Conventional Spare Tire, Power Mirror(s), Tires - Front All-Season, Tow Hooks, Varia...

2018 Ford F-150