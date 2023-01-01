$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2019 RAM 1500
Tradesman 4X4 / 5.7L Hemi / Running Boards
Location
Paulette Auto Sales
1404 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9622774
- VIN: 1C6SRFCT1KN829664
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 72,193 KM
Vehicle Description
Features include the legendary 5.7L Hemi V8, 4X4, 6 Passenger Seating, Running Boards, Tonneau Cover, Bed Liner, Heated Mirrors, Backup Camera, Push Button Start, Touchscreen with Bluetooth / Satellite Radio, Tow Hitch, and so much more!
Have a question regarding an option you don’t see? No problem, simply give us a call at 613-507-9910.
Want to be treated like family when you buy a car? Come see us at Paulette Auto Sales!
1404 Bath Road, KINGSTON, ON
https://www.pauletteauto.com
Serving customers in Kingston, Napanee, Brockville, Belleville, Deseronto, Picton, Tweed, Gananoque, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec, Carlton Place, Smith's Falls and beyond!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.