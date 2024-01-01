Menu
2020 Lexus RX

62,276 KM

Details Features

$42,995

+ tax & licensing
2020 Lexus RX

RX 350 F-SPORT

2020 Lexus RX

RX 350 F-SPORT

Location

Ashie Motor Sales

624 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7L 1E3

613-532-6947

$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
62,276KM
VIN 2T2YZMDA0LC229674

  • Exterior Colour Nebula Grey Pearl
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 229674
  • Mileage 62,276 KM

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Xenon Headlights
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Ventilated Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Leather Wrap Wheel

Premium Audio
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Fully loaded
Heads-Up Display
Power Lift Gates
Captains Chairs
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Power Rear Sunshade
Collision Avoidance System
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Ashie Motor Sales

Ashie Motor Sales

624 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7L 1E3

613-532-6947

$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ashie Motor Sales

613-532-6947

2020 Lexus RX