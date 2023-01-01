$59,998+ tax & licensing
2022 RAM 1500
Rebel- Apple CarPlay - $405 B/W
2022 RAM 1500
Rebel- Apple CarPlay - $405 B/W
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$59,998
+ taxes & licensing
37,952KM
Used
VIN 1C6SRFLTXNN196599
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Hydro Blue Pearl
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Stock # 23569A
- Mileage 37,952 KM
Vehicle Description
Off-Road Suspension, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Fog Lamps!
Beauty meets brawn with this rugged Ram 1500. This 2022 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
The 2022 Ram 1500 does more than dominate the North American truck scene, it redefines. The Ram 1500 delivers power and performance everywhere you need it, with a tech-forward cabin that is all about comfort and convenience. Loaded with best-in-class features, it's easy to see why the Ram 1500 is so popular. With the most towing and hauling capability in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task. This 4X4 pickup has 37,952 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our 1500's trim level is Rebel. Stepping up to this menacing Ram 1500 Rebel is a great choice as it comes packed with unique aluminum wheels, a performance off-road suspension, a leather steering wheel, LED lights, a power rear window and a larger Uconnect touchscreen that's bundled with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM and streaming audio. It's rebellious nature continues with black-out exterior accents, power folding heated mirrors, a rear step bumper, forward collision warning with active braking, hill decent control, skid plates, proximity keyless entry, a useful rear view camera, towing equipment plus so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off-road Suspension, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Fog Lamps, Proximity Key, Siriusxm.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6SRFLTXNN196599.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $404.98 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $84237 ). See dealer for details.
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
9 ALPINE SPEAKERS W/SUBWOOFER, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25W REBEL -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic, REBEL LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Rear Window Defroster Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Park-Sense Front/...
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
$59,998
+ taxes & licensing
Taylor Automall
613-549-1311
2022 RAM 1500