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2023 Jeep Wrangler
Sahara - $304 B/W - Low Mileage
2023 Jeep Wrangler
Sahara - $304 B/W - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$44,998
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
25,096KM
VIN 1C4HJXEGXPW573784
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 25,096 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
Whether you're concurring a highway mountain pass or challenging off-road trail, this reliable Jeep Wrangler is ready to get you there with style. This 2023 Jeep Wrangler is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
No matter where your next adventure takes you, this Jeep Wrangler is ready for the challenge. With advanced traction and handling capability, sophisticated safety features and ample ground clearance, the Wrangler is designed to climb up and crawl over the toughest terrain. Inside the cabin of this Wrangler offers supportive seats and comes loaded with the technology you expect while staying loyal to the style and design youve come to know and love.
This low mileage SUV has just 25,096 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Wrangler's trim level is Sahara. This Wrangler Sahara is the perfect balance between a family SUV and a weekend toy. With interior features like navigation, interior ambient lighting, Alpine Premium Audio System, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and wi-fi, you get to make everyday driving an engaging experience. This Sahara does not slack on the trail, sporting a hardtop, heavy duty suspension, bigger wheels, side steps, skid plates, tow hooks, a sport bar, Dana axles, and a shift-on-the-fly transfer case to ensure you can make it through the harshest terrain while aluminum wheels make sure you do it in style. A rearview camera and fog lamps help you stay safe.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4HJXEGXPW573784.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $303.73 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Whether you're concurring a highway mountain pass or challenging off-road trail, this reliable Jeep Wrangler is ready to get you there with style. This 2023 Jeep Wrangler is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
No matter where your next adventure takes you, this Jeep Wrangler is ready for the challenge. With advanced traction and handling capability, sophisticated safety features and ample ground clearance, the Wrangler is designed to climb up and crawl over the toughest terrain. Inside the cabin of this Wrangler offers supportive seats and comes loaded with the technology you expect while staying loyal to the style and design youve come to know and love.
This low mileage SUV has just 25,096 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Wrangler's trim level is Sahara. This Wrangler Sahara is the perfect balance between a family SUV and a weekend toy. With interior features like navigation, interior ambient lighting, Alpine Premium Audio System, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and wi-fi, you get to make everyday driving an engaging experience. This Sahara does not slack on the trail, sporting a hardtop, heavy duty suspension, bigger wheels, side steps, skid plates, tow hooks, a sport bar, Dana axles, and a shift-on-the-fly transfer case to ensure you can make it through the harshest terrain while aluminum wheels make sure you do it in style. A rearview camera and fog lamps help you stay safe.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4HJXEGXPW573784.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $303.73 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Locking glove box
Front centre armrest w/storage
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Smart Device Integration
Locking Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet And Rubber Mat
Illuminated Rear Cupholder
SiriusXM Guardian Tracker System
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Foldable Rear Head Restraints
4g Lte Wi-Fi Hot Spot Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Leatherette Steering Wheel
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Exterior
Deep Tinted Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black door handles
Rear window wiper w/washer
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Freedom Panel Storage Bag
Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Black Side Windows Trim
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Outside Rear
Non-Locking Fuel-Filler Cap
Flip-Up Rear Window
Black Wheel Well Trim and Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Magnesium Panels
Tires: P255/70R18 All-Season
Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Safety
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mechanical
Engine Oil Cooler
HD shock absorbers
HD suspension
Auxiliary Battery
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
220 Amp Alternator
3.45 Rear Axle Ratio
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Manual Transfer Case
Auto Locking Hubs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Selec-Speed Control
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Steering
3 Skid Plates
GVWR: 2,494 kgs (5,500 lbs)
650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Leading Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
81.4 L Fuel Tank
Stop/Start Dual Battery System
547.9 Kgs Maximum Payload
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio
552w Regular Amplifier
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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$44,998
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Myers Automotive Group
613-549-1311
2023 Jeep Wrangler