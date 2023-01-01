Menu
2006 Honda Civic

178,372 KM

$7,800

+ tax & licensing
Beta Auto Sales

1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

519-722-2382

178,372KM
Used
VIN 2HGFA16566H013082

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 178,372 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy with confidence from BETA AUTO SALES (OMVIC Registered Used Car Dealership) For More Information or to book an appointment for test drive... Contact us at 519 722 2382 (BETA) 1401 Weber st. East, Kitchener betaautosales@gmail.com Visit our website... www.betaautosales.com

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Tachometer
Fold-Down Rear Seat
Rear window defroster w/timer
Dual visor vanity mirrors
ECU immobilizer
Maintenance interval reminder
12V pwr outlet
Adjustable steering column
Outside temp gauge
Front beverage holders
Manual driver seat height adjuster
Front map light
Pwr windows w/auto up/down & anti-pinch
Front reclining cloth bucket seats w/active head restraints
(3) rear headrests
Centre console storage compartment w/armrest
Remote trunk/fuel filler door release
Air conditioning w/micron filtration system

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Pwr front ventilated disc/rear drum brakes
50 litre fuel tank
Variable pwr rack & pinion steering
Independent double-wishbone rear suspension w/coil springs
1.8L SOHC PGM-FI 16-valve i-VTEC I4 engine
Independent toe control-link strut front suspension
205/55R16 all-season mud & snow tires

Safety

Side Curtain Airbags
Driver & front passenger dual-stage dual-threshold frontal airbags
Driver & front passenger side-impact airbags w/occupant position detection system (OPDS)
Front & rear passenger seat belt automatic locking retractors (ALR) & emergency locking retractors (ELR)
Child safety seat anchors in rear outboard positions (LATCH)
Front seat belt pretensioners & height adjusters

Exterior

Body-coloured door handles
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Body-coloured body-side mouldings
Front splash guards
Body-coloured pwr heated mirrors

Media / Nav / Comm

(4) speakers

Powertrain

5-speed automatic transmission w/lock-up torque converter

Additional Features

grade logic control
Speed-Sensitive Volume
16 ALUMINUM WHEELS
AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player-inc: anti-theft

1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

519-722-2382

