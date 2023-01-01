$7,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2006 Honda Civic
4DR LX AUTO
2006 Honda Civic
4DR LX AUTO
Location
Beta Auto Sales
1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7
519-722-2382
Sale
$7,800
+ taxes & licensing
178,372KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2HGFA16566H013082
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Gray
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 178,372 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Buy with confidence from BETA AUTO SALES (OMVIC Registered Used Car Dealership) For More Information or to book an appointment for test drive... Contact us at 519 722 2382 (BETA) 1401 Weber st. East, Kitchener betaautosales@gmail.com Visit our website... www.betaautosales.com
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Fold-Down Rear Seat
Rear window defroster w/timer
Dual visor vanity mirrors
ECU immobilizer
Maintenance interval reminder
12V pwr outlet
Adjustable steering column
Outside temp gauge
Front beverage holders
Manual driver seat height adjuster
Front map light
Pwr windows w/auto up/down & anti-pinch
Front reclining cloth bucket seats w/active head restraints
(3) rear headrests
Centre console storage compartment w/armrest
Remote trunk/fuel filler door release
Air conditioning w/micron filtration system
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Pwr front ventilated disc/rear drum brakes
50 litre fuel tank
Variable pwr rack & pinion steering
Independent double-wishbone rear suspension w/coil springs
1.8L SOHC PGM-FI 16-valve i-VTEC I4 engine
Independent toe control-link strut front suspension
205/55R16 all-season mud & snow tires
Safety
Side Curtain Airbags
Driver & front passenger dual-stage dual-threshold frontal airbags
Driver & front passenger side-impact airbags w/occupant position detection system (OPDS)
Front & rear passenger seat belt automatic locking retractors (ALR) & emergency locking retractors (ELR)
Child safety seat anchors in rear outboard positions (LATCH)
Front seat belt pretensioners & height adjusters
Exterior
Body-coloured door handles
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Body-coloured body-side mouldings
Front splash guards
Body-coloured pwr heated mirrors
Media / Nav / Comm
(4) speakers
Powertrain
5-speed automatic transmission w/lock-up torque converter
Additional Features
grade logic control
Speed-Sensitive Volume
16 ALUMINUM WHEELS
AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player-inc: anti-theft
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Beta Auto Sales
2010 Honda Civic 2dr Auto DX 197,243 KM $7,499 + tax & lic
2012 Volkswagen Passat 4dr Sdn 2.5L Auto Comfortline 134,408 KM $11,999 + tax & lic
2009 Pontiac Torrent SUV 147,825 KM $6,999 + tax & lic
Email Beta Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Beta Auto Sales
1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7
Call Dealer
519-722-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$7,800
+ taxes & licensing
Beta Auto Sales
519-722-2382
2006 Honda Civic