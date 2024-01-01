$8,495+ tax & licensing
2007 Honda Odyssey
EX-L
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-829-5628
$8,495
+ taxes & licensing
161,140KM
Used
VIN 5FNRL38697B510237
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Nimbus Gray Metallic
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1134
- Mileage 161,140 KM
Vehicle Description
All our cars and trucks go through a 160 point inspection before they are safetied.NO hidden fees, No haggle, we do our best to offer the best price. We offer finance to all types of credit and income
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Cargo Area Light
Air filtration
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Rear Privacy Glass
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Comfort
Rear Air Conditioning
Seating
Upholstery: Leather
Mechanical
Front stabilizer bar
Media / Nav / Comm
Radio: AM/FM
Additional Features
Cylinder Deactivation
Braking Assist
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
One-Touch Windows: 1
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front wipers: intermittent
Gauge: tachometer
In-Dash CD: 6 disc
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel trim: leather
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Door trim: leather
Floor mat material: carpet
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Rear seat folding: split
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Rear wiper: intermittent
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Spare wheel type: steel
Power windows: remotely operated
Rear seatbelts: center 3-point
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Shift knob trim: leather
Antenna type: element
Moonroof / Sunroof: power glass
Front seat type: captains chairs
Driver seat manual adjustments: lumbar
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Total speakers: 6
Front brake diameter: 11.6
Rear air conditioning zones: single
Sunshade: side window
Third row seat type: 40-60 split bench
Side door type: dual power sliding
Third row headrests: 3
Rear quarter windows: power
Watts: 120
Rear brake diameter: 12.3
Axle ratio: 4.31
Window defogger: rear
Tire prefix: P
Third row seat folding: split
Roof rack crossbars: black
OEM roof height: undefined
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate
Floor mats: front / rear
Front headrests: adjustable / 2
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Power outlet(s): 12V front / 12V rear
Side curtain airbags: front / rear / third row
Cupholders: front / rear / third row
Reading lights: front / rear
Driver seat power adjustments: height / reclining / 8
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control
Rear headrests: adjustable / 3
Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining / 4
Headlights: auto off / halogen
Side mirrors: driver side only heated / heated
Multi-function remote: keyless entry / trunk release
Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback / grocery bag holder / under seat
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
Call Dealer
519-829-XXXX(click to show)
519-829-5628
Alternate Numbers519-829-5628
