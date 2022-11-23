Menu
2008 Chevrolet Malibu

129,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,499

+ tax & licensing
$7,499

+ taxes & licensing

SMP Auto Sales Inc

519-722-2430

LT2

LT2

Location

SMP Auto Sales Inc

61 Bridge St East, Kitchener, ON N2K 1J7

519-722-2430

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$7,499

+ taxes & licensing

129,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9333070
  • Stock #: B.389
  • VIN: 1G1ZJ57B48F233020

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 129,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SMP Auto Sale | Located at 61 Bridge Street East, Kitchener, Ontario | $7499.00 + HST. The car comes fully certified and e-tested with NO extra fees attached. The warranty can be extended to suit your needs. Please call Kasbar Tchabrazian today and book your test drive before the car is sold. If you want to see CarProof History Report, please visit SMP Autos website at www.smpauto.ca. We work very hard to make you the best deal possible on the vehicle you always wanted. After all, we know how taking care of you today, determines your desire to do business with us in the future. SMP Auto Contact Information: Address: 61 Bridge Street East, Kitchener, Ontario Phone: (519) 722-2430

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension
Premium Synthetic Seats

