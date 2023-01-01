2012 Ford Fiesta

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $9,999 + taxes & licensing 5 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9504802

9504802 VIN: 3FADP4EJ0CM148534

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 59,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Warranty Warranty Available Exterior Winter Tires Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Wheel Covers Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.