Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2013 Hyundai Accent GL for sale in Kitchener, ON

2013 Hyundai Accent

117,835 KM

Details Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Hyundai Accent

GL

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Hyundai Accent

GL

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

  1. 11126107
  2. 11126107
  3. 11126107
  4. 11126107
  5. 11126107
  6. 11126107
  7. 11126107
  8. 11126107
  9. 11126107
  10. 11126107
  11. 11126107
  12. 11126107
  13. 11126107
  14. 11126107
  15. 11126107
  16. 11126107
  17. 11126107
  18. 11126107
  19. 11126107
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
117,835KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHCT4AE8DU401716

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # C1716
  • Mileage 117,835 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Vendora Credit Inc

Used 2015 MINI Cooper Panoramic Sunroof, Leather, Heated Seats, for sale in Kitchener, ON
2015 MINI Cooper Panoramic Sunroof, Leather, Heated Seats, 40,499 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Toyota Corolla S,Auto,A/C,Backup Camera,Bluetooth,Certified,Fogs for sale in Kitchener, ON
2015 Toyota Corolla S,Auto,A/C,Backup Camera,Bluetooth,Certified,Fogs 150,000 KM $15,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Escape SE,Auto,A/C,Certified,Bluetooth,Backup Camera,Fogs for sale in Kitchener, ON
2019 Ford Escape SE,Auto,A/C,Certified,Bluetooth,Backup Camera,Fogs 81,000 KM $18,999 + tax & lic

Email Vendora Credit Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

Call Dealer

519-829-XXXX

(click to show)

519-829-5628

Alternate Numbers
519-829-5628
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

Contact Seller
2013 Hyundai Accent