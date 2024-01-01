Menu
All our cars and trucks go through a 160 point inspection before they are safetied.NO hidden fees, No haggle, we do our best to offer the best price. We offer finance to all types of credit and income

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

202,231 KM

Details Description

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

202,231KM
Used
VIN 1G1PL5SH2E7199999

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 202,231 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Chevrolet Cruze