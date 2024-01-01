$6,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2014 Chevrolet Cruze
2LS
2014 Chevrolet Cruze
2LS
Location
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-829-5628
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
202,231KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1G1PL5SH2E7199999
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 202,231 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
All our cars and trucks go through a 160 point inspection before they are safetied.NO hidden fees, No haggle, we do our best to offer the best price. We offer finance to all types of credit and income
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Vendora Credit Inc
2016 Ford Focus SE 63,463 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan CANADA VALUE PACKAGE 155,004 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
2015 Chrysler 200 C 132,435 KM $13,495 + tax & lic
Email Vendora Credit Inc
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
Call Dealer
519-829-XXXX(click to show)
519-829-5628
Alternate Numbers519-829-5628
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vendora Credit Inc
519-829-5628
2014 Chevrolet Cruze