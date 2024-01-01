$12,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2016 Chevrolet Cruze
LT 4DR SDN
2016 Chevrolet Cruze
LT 4DR SDN
Location
Bart's Used Cars
1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5
519-673-3708
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
131,835KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1G1PE5SB8G7146409
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 131,835 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
LT 4dr Sdn bACK UP cAMERA cLASSIC sILVER ON bLACK Handles Amazing Drives like New Quiet and Claen inside and out
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Bart's Used Cars
2015 Mazda CX-5 GX AWD 200,263 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Malibu LS 4dr Sdn 256,771 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
2015 Chrysler Town & Country Touring 4dr Wgn 144,161 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Email Bart's Used Cars
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bart's Used Cars
1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5
Call Dealer
519-673-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Bart's Used Cars
519-673-3708
2016 Chevrolet Cruze