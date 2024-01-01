$7,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2014 Chevrolet Cruze
1LT
2014 Chevrolet Cruze
1LT
Location
Armo Auto Sales
66 Schaefer St, Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5
519-589-4734
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
150,350KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1G1PC5SB4E7365158
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 150,350 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2014 Chevy Cruze LT 1.4L
Certified No Accidentscarfax available
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=d3FLFhVRw+O3lkRmoevFy0SDmRrs7jn9#registration-section
Certified No Accidentscarfax available
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=d3FLFhVRw+O3lkRmoevFy0SDmRrs7jn9#registration-section
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty
Warranty Available
Comfort
Climate Control
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Armo Auto Sales
2014 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT 150,350 KM $7,900 + tax & lic
2011 Hyundai Santa Fe GL SPORT 126,200 KM SOLD
2013 Chevrolet Cruze LS 161,700 KM $6,900 + tax & lic
Email Armo Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Armo Auto Sales
66 Schaefer St, Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5
Call Dealer
519-589-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$7,900
+ taxes & licensing
Armo Auto Sales
519-589-4734
2014 Chevrolet Cruze