$16,999+ tax & licensing
2014 Chrysler 300
S Pano Roof / Navigation
2014 Chrysler 300
S Pano Roof / Navigation
Location
Wendell Motors
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4
519-893-1501
$16,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 117,495 KM
Vehicle Description
Incredible condition no accident trade. Dual- Pane Panoramic Sunroof. Uconnect 8.4 inch navigation with touch screen. 20X8.0 Polished/Painted Alum Wheels. Remote USB Port. Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Ctrls. Beats sound system with 10 speakers. Heated seats. Bluetooth Streaming Audio. Power Front Driver/Passenger Seats. Remote Start System. ParkView(TM) Rear Back−up Camera.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Wendell Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Wendell Motors
Wendell Motors
Call Dealer
519-893-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
519-893-1501