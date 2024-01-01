2014 Chrysler 300

Menu
Incredible condition no accident trade. Dual- Pane Panoramic Sunroof. Uconnect 8.4 inch navigation with touch screen. 20X8.0 Polished/Painted Alum Wheels. Remote USB Port. Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Ctrls. Beats sound system with 10 speakers. Heated seats. Bluetooth Streaming Audio. Power Front Driver/Passenger Seats. Remote Start System. ParkView(TM) Rear Back−up Camera. 

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

VIN 2C3CCABG6EH264643

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 117,495 KM

Vehicle Description

Incredible condition no accident trade. Dual- Pane Panoramic Sunroof. Uconnect 8.4 inch navigation with touch screen. 20X8.0 Polished/Painted Alum Wheels. Remote USB Port. Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Ctrls. Beats sound system with 10 speakers. Heated seats. Bluetooth Streaming Audio. Power Front Driver/Passenger Seats. Remote Start System. ParkView(TM) Rear Back−up Camera. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Rear Wheel Drive

Additional Features

5 Speed Automatic

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

