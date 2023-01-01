$22,999+ tax & licensing
$22,999
+ taxes & licensing
Fitzgerald Motors
519-579-4995
2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class
GLK350 4MATIC - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! PANO ROOF!
Location
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
102,146KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10533354
- Stock #: 3782
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 102,146 KM
Vehicle Description
- Well optioned
- AWD
Here is a beautiful Mercedes-Benz GLK350 4MATIC with all the equipment! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well cared for, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3.5L - 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, 4MATIC AWD system, navigation system, back-up camera, blind-spot warning, upgraded wheels, panoramic sunroof, leather interior, heated seats, power trunk, power seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, digital climate control, steering wheel controls, fog lights, key-less entry, alarm, and much more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended warranty available!
Financing available for as low as 9.99% O.A.C
$15,499 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
