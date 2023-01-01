Menu
2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

102,146 KM

Details

$22,999

+ tax & licensing
$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

GLK350 4MATIC - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! PANO ROOF!

2015 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

GLK350 4MATIC - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! PANO ROOF!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Logo_OneOwner

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

102,146KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10533354
  Stock #: 3782

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3782
  • Mileage 102,146 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Well optioned
- AWD

Here is a beautiful Mercedes-Benz GLK350 4MATIC with all the equipment! This spacious SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well cared for, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 3.5L - 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, 4MATIC AWD system, navigation system, back-up camera, blind-spot warning, upgraded wheels, panoramic sunroof, leather interior, heated seats, power trunk, power seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, digital climate control, steering wheel controls, fog lights, key-less entry, alarm, and much more!

Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended warranty available!
Financing available for as low as 9.99% O.A.C
$15,499 PLUS HST & LIC


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

