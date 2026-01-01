$10,950+ taxes & licensing
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2015 Volkswagen Jetta
TSI AUTO HIGHLINE ~SAFETY CERTIFIED~ 19 SERVICE RE
2015 Volkswagen Jetta
TSI AUTO HIGHLINE ~SAFETY CERTIFIED~ 19 SERVICE RE
Location
United Motorz Inc.
25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
647-542-7562
$10,950
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
154,701KM
VIN 3VWL07AJ3FM304164
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 4030
- Mileage 154,701 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan TSI Highline ***SAFETY CERTIFIED*** 19 SERVICE RECORDS***
The 2015 Volkswagen Jetta TSI Highline is a refined and efficient sedan that delivers a comfortable ride, responsive performance, and premium features. Powered by Volkswagen's turbocharged TSI engine, the Jetta offers an excellent balance of fuel efficiency and driving enjoyment. The Highline trim enhances the experience with upscale interior appointments, advanced technology, and added comfort features designed for everyday convenience. With 19 documented service records, this Jetta has been consistently maintained and cared for, reflecting responsible ownership and long-term reliability. Whether you're commuting, traveling, or running daily errands, the 2015 Volkswagen Jetta TSI Highline provides a smooth, stylish, and dependable driving experience.
Key Features:-
* Automatic transmission
* Carfax verifed
* Keyless entry
* Power windows
* Power locks & mirrors
* Power seats
* Heated seats
* Infotainment system
* Backup camera
* Phone connectivity
* AM/FM
* A/C
* Sunroof/Moonroof
* Cruise Control
* Fog lamps
* Alloy Wheels
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore! Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With two convenient locations and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Locations:
Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR CLEANING
$10950+hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
United Motorz
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The 2015 Volkswagen Jetta TSI Highline is a refined and efficient sedan that delivers a comfortable ride, responsive performance, and premium features. Powered by Volkswagen's turbocharged TSI engine, the Jetta offers an excellent balance of fuel efficiency and driving enjoyment. The Highline trim enhances the experience with upscale interior appointments, advanced technology, and added comfort features designed for everyday convenience. With 19 documented service records, this Jetta has been consistently maintained and cared for, reflecting responsible ownership and long-term reliability. Whether you're commuting, traveling, or running daily errands, the 2015 Volkswagen Jetta TSI Highline provides a smooth, stylish, and dependable driving experience.
Key Features:-
* Automatic transmission
* Carfax verifed
* Keyless entry
* Power windows
* Power locks & mirrors
* Power seats
* Heated seats
* Infotainment system
* Backup camera
* Phone connectivity
* AM/FM
* A/C
* Sunroof/Moonroof
* Cruise Control
* Fog lamps
* Alloy Wheels
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore! Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With two convenient locations and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Locations:
Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR CLEANING
$10950+hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
United Motorz
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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United Motorz Inc.
25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
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United Motorz Inc.
647-542-7562
2015 Volkswagen Jetta