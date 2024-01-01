Menu
2016 Hyundai Tucson

129,483 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Location

Kitchener Ford Ltd

707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7

519-576-7000

129,483KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8J3CA43GU107864

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 59122AX
  • Mileage 129,483 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

