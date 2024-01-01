$17,495+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Tucson
SE
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Winter White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 150,769 KM
Vehicle Description
*This vehicle has not been Inspected or Cleaned. Vehicle Just Arrived. Inspections and Detailing are in Progress. Viewing by Appointment ONLY. Call our Sales Team to Book your Personal Viewing. Automatic,Air Conditioning,Cruise,Power Driver Seats,Power Sunroof,4 Door,Gas,Power Windows,Power Doorlocks,Panoramic,Tilt,Dual Zone,Cd,Steering Audio Controls,Front Heated Seats,Power Mirrors,Rear Heated Seats,Climate Control,Keyless Entry,Telescopic,Heated Steering Wheel,Leather,Usb,Satellite Req Subscription,Abs,Bluetooth,Traction Control,Auxillery,Backup Camera,Map Lights,Blind Spot Detection
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
905-772-3636