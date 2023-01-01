$13,499+ tax & licensing
519-208-0770
2016 Kia Sorento
FWD 4dr 2.4L LX,One Owner,Certified,Bluetooth
Location
Auto Expo Inc.
450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,499
- Listing ID: 10052217
- VIN: 5XYPG4A33GG157102
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 193,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Auto, A/C, Power Group, Key Less, Alloys, Heated Seats, Fog Lights, Certified, One Owner, New Brakes all around, None Smoker, No Rust, Good Driving condition, Must See!!!
Click here please to view the CarFax history report:
We Finance,,,
OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & CarFax Member,,,
We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!
