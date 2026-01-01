$10,950+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Ford Escape
Titanium ~SAFETY CERTIFIED~ NO ACCIDENTS ~
2017 Ford Escape
Titanium ~SAFETY CERTIFIED~ NO ACCIDENTS ~
Location
United Motorz Inc.
25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
647-542-7562
$10,950
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
195,094KM
VIN 1FMCU9J90HUA34054
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 195,094 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Ford Escape TItanium ***SAFETY CERTIFIED*** NO ACCIDENTS*** !!!
The 2017 Ford Escape Titanium is a stylish and well-equipped SUV that offers the perfect blend of comfort, performance, and versatility. This accident-free Escape Titanium features a premium interior with leather seating, advanced technology, and convenient features designed to make every drive enjoyable. With its smooth handling, spacious cabin, and fuel-efficient performance, this SUV is ideal for families, commuters, or weekend adventures. Well maintained and packed with upscale features, the Escape Titanium delivers reliability and comfort in a modern, sporty design.
Key Features:-
* Automatic transmission
* Carfax verifed
* Keyless entry
* Power windows
* Power locks & mirrors
* Power seats
* Heated seats
* Heated Steering Wheel
* Infotainment system
* Backup camera
* Phone connectivity
* AM/FM
* A/C
* Sunroof/Moonroof
* Panoramic Roof
* Cruise Control
* Fog lamps
* Alloy Wheels
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore! Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With two convenient locations and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Locations:
Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR CLEANING
$10950+hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
United Motorz
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The 2017 Ford Escape Titanium is a stylish and well-equipped SUV that offers the perfect blend of comfort, performance, and versatility. This accident-free Escape Titanium features a premium interior with leather seating, advanced technology, and convenient features designed to make every drive enjoyable. With its smooth handling, spacious cabin, and fuel-efficient performance, this SUV is ideal for families, commuters, or weekend adventures. Well maintained and packed with upscale features, the Escape Titanium delivers reliability and comfort in a modern, sporty design.
Key Features:-
* Automatic transmission
* Carfax verifed
* Keyless entry
* Power windows
* Power locks & mirrors
* Power seats
* Heated seats
* Heated Steering Wheel
* Infotainment system
* Backup camera
* Phone connectivity
* AM/FM
* A/C
* Sunroof/Moonroof
* Panoramic Roof
* Cruise Control
* Fog lamps
* Alloy Wheels
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore! Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With two convenient locations and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Locations:
Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR CLEANING
$10950+hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
United Motorz
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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United Motorz Inc.
25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
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United Motorz Inc.
647-542-7562
2017 Ford Escape