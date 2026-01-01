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2017 Ford Escape TItanium ***SAFETY CERTIFIED*** NO ACCIDENTS*** !!! <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> The 2017 Ford Escape Titanium is a stylish and well-equipped SUV that offers the perfect blend of comfort, performance, and versatility. This accident-free Escape Titanium features a premium interior with leather seating, advanced technology, and convenient features designed to make every drive enjoyable. With its smooth handling, spacious cabin, and fuel-efficient performance, this SUV is ideal for families, commuters, or weekend adventures. Well maintained and packed with upscale features, the Escape Titanium delivers reliability and comfort in a modern, sporty design. <br/> <br/> <br/> Key Features:- <br/> <br/> * Automatic transmission <br/> * Carfax verifed <br/> * Keyless entry <br/> * Power windows <br/> * Power locks & mirrors <br/> * Power seats <br/> * Heated seats <br/> * Heated Steering Wheel <br/> * Infotainment system <br/> * Backup camera <br/> * Phone connectivity <br/> * AM/FM <br/> * A/C <br/> * Sunroof/Moonroof <br/> * Panoramic Roof <br/> * Cruise Control <br/> * Fog lamps <br/> * Alloy Wheels <br/> <br/> <br/> ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore! Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With two convenient locations and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance. <br/> Locations: <br/> Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5 <br/> ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET : <br/> - SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics) <br/> - FREE OIL CHANGE <br/> - FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR <br/> - FREE INTERIOR CLEANING <br/> $10950+hst+licensing <br/> UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence. <br/> To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com <br/> Contact : 6475427562 <br/> United Motorz <br/> www.unitedmotorz.com <br/> 25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5 <br/> ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- <br/>

2017 Ford Escape

195,094 KM

Details Description

$10,950

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Ford Escape

Titanium ~SAFETY CERTIFIED~ NO ACCIDENTS ~

Watch This Vehicle
14188547

2017 Ford Escape

Titanium ~SAFETY CERTIFIED~ NO ACCIDENTS ~

Location

United Motorz Inc.

25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5

647-542-7562

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Contact Seller

$10,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
195,094KM
VIN 1FMCU9J90HUA34054

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 195,094 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Ford Escape TItanium ***SAFETY CERTIFIED*** NO ACCIDENTS*** !!!



The 2017 Ford Escape Titanium is a stylish and well-equipped SUV that offers the perfect blend of comfort, performance, and versatility. This accident-free Escape Titanium features a premium interior with leather seating, advanced technology, and convenient features designed to make every drive enjoyable. With its smooth handling, spacious cabin, and fuel-efficient performance, this SUV is ideal for families, commuters, or weekend adventures. Well maintained and packed with upscale features, the Escape Titanium delivers reliability and comfort in a modern, sporty design.


Key Features:-

* Automatic transmission
* Carfax verifed
* Keyless entry
* Power windows
* Power locks & mirrors
* Power seats
* Heated seats
* Heated Steering Wheel
* Infotainment system
* Backup camera
* Phone connectivity
* AM/FM
* A/C
* Sunroof/Moonroof
* Panoramic Roof
* Cruise Control
* Fog lamps
* Alloy Wheels


------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore! Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With two convenient locations and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Locations:
Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR CLEANING
$10950+hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
United Motorz
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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United Motorz Inc.

United Motorz Inc.

25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
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$10,950

+ taxes & licensing>

United Motorz Inc.

647-542-7562

2017 Ford Escape