Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2017 Mazda CX-3 GX for sale in Kitchener, ON

2017 Mazda CX-3

137,211 KM

Details Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Mazda CX-3

GX

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mazda CX-3

GX

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

  1. 11075489
  2. 11075489
  3. 11075489
  4. 11075489
  5. 11075489
  6. 11075489
  7. 11075489
  8. 11075489
  9. 11075489
  10. 11075489
  11. 11075489
  12. 11075489
  13. 11075489
  14. 11075489
  15. 11075489
  16. 11075489
  17. 11075489
  18. 11075489
  19. 11075489
  20. 11075489
  21. 11075489
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
137,211KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1DKDB75H0159475

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # C9475
  • Mileage 137,211 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Vendora Credit Inc

Used 2013 Honda Pilot EX-L for sale in Kitchener, ON
2013 Honda Pilot EX-L 168,055 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Honda Odyssey EX-L for sale in Kitchener, ON
2007 Honda Odyssey EX-L 161,140 KM $8,495 + tax & lic
Used 2018 RAM 1500 SPORT for sale in Kitchener, ON
2018 RAM 1500 SPORT 91,713 KM $33,995 + tax & lic

Email Vendora Credit Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

Call Dealer

519-829-XXXX

(click to show)

519-829-5628

Alternate Numbers
519-829-5628
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

Contact Seller
2017 Mazda CX-3