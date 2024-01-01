$11,999+ tax & licensing
2017 Mazda MAZDA6
GT - LEATHER! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! SUNROOF! CAR PLAY!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
$11,999
+ taxes & licensing
212,009KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3956
- Mileage 212,009 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Dealer serviced
- Highly optioned
- Single owner
Here comes a rare and desirable Mazda 6 GT with all the right options! This spacious sedan is in great condition in and out and drives very smooth! Regularly serviced since new by its only owner, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Loaded with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2.5L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, Android Auto/Apple Car Play, back-up camera, heads up display, blind-spot warning, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, rear cross traffic alert, heated steering wheel, leather interior, heated seats (front & rear), memory seats, dual power seats, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, upgraded alloys, sunroof, digital climate control, cruise control, BOSE audio system, A/C, AM/FM/CD/AUX/USB, Bluetooth, smart key, alarm, and much more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
ONLY $11,999 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Smart Device Integration
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Bose Sound System
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Windows
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Additional Features
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
HID Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Android Audio
HUD / Heads Up or Windshield Display
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-XXXX(click to show)
