No accident Ontario vehicle with Lot of Options! 

- Black Leather/ Leatherette interior, 
- Adaptive Cruise Control, 
- Lane Keep, 
- Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror, 
- Blind Spot Assist, 
- Parking Assist, 
- Pre Collision Warning System, 
- Driver Assist, 
- Sun Roof, 
- Alloys, 
- Back up Camera, 
- Dual zone Air Conditioning, 
- Rear seat Air Conditioning, 
- Power seat, 
- Front Heated seats, 
- Rear heated seats, 
- Heated Steering, 
- Push to Start, 
- Bluetooth, 
- Sirius XM, 
- Apple Carplay / Android Auto, 
- AM/FM Radio, 
- Power Windows/Locks, 
- Keyless Entry, 


and many more 


BR Motors has been serving the GTA and the surrounding areas since 1983, by helping customers find a car that suits their needs. We believe in honesty and maintain a professional corporate and social responsibility. Our dedicated sales staff and management will make your car buying experience efficient, easier, and affordable! 
All prices are price plus taxes, Licensing, Omvic fee, Gas. 
We Accept Trade ins at top $ value. 
FINANCING AVAILABLE for all type of credits Good Credit / Fair Credit / New credit / Bad credit / Previous Repo / Bankruptcy / Consumer proposal. This vehicle is not safetied. Certification available for nine hundred and ninety-five dollars ($995). As per used vehicle regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certify. 
Apply Now!! 
https://bolton.brmotors.ca/finance/ 
ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. EXTENDED WARRANTIES ARE AVAILABLE.

2020 Mazda MAZDA6

105,705 KM

Details Description

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
2020 Mazda MAZDA6

No Accidents | Touring | Sun Roof | Heated Seats

2020 Mazda MAZDA6

No Accidents | Touring | Sun Roof | Heated Seats

Location

BR Motors

12543 Hwy 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

905-791-3300

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

105,705KM
Used
VIN JM1GL1VM8L1522719

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 1842
  • Mileage 105,705 KM

Vehicle Description

No accident Ontario vehicle with Lot of Options!

- Black Leather/ Leatherette interior,
- Adaptive Cruise Control,
- Lane Keep,
- Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror,
- Blind Spot Assist,
- Parking Assist,
- Pre Collision Warning System,
- Driver Assist,
- Sun Roof,
- Alloys,
- Back up Camera,
- Dual zone Air Conditioning,
- Rear seat Air Conditioning,
- Power seat,
- Front Heated seats,
- Rear heated seats,
- Heated Steering,
- Push to Start,
- Bluetooth,
- Sirius XM,
- Apple Carplay / Android Auto,
- AM/FM Radio,
- Power Windows/Locks,
- Keyless Entry,


and many more


BR Motors has been serving the GTA and the surrounding areas since 1983, by helping customers find a car that suits their needs. We believe in honesty and maintain a professional corporate and social responsibility. Our dedicated sales staff and management will make your car buying experience efficient, easier, and affordable!
All prices are price plus taxes, Licensing, Omvic fee, Gas.
We Accept Trade ins at top $ value.
FINANCING AVAILABLE for all type of credits Good Credit / Fair Credit / New credit / Bad credit / Previous Repo / Bankruptcy / Consumer proposal. This vehicle is not safetied. Certification available for nine hundred and ninety-five dollars ($995). As per used vehicle regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certify.
Apply Now!!
https://bolton.brmotors.ca/finance/
ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. EXTENDED WARRANTIES ARE AVAILABLE.
Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with B.R. Motors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

BR Motors

BR Motors

12543 Hwy 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

905-791-XXXX

905-791-3300

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

BR Motors

905-791-3300

2020 Mazda MAZDA6