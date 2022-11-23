Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 RAM 1500

109,294 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener Ford Ltd

519-576-7000

Contact Seller
2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 RAM 1500

SPORT

Location

Kitchener Ford Ltd

707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7

519-576-7000

  1. 9433245
  2. 9433245
  3. 9433245
  4. 9433245
  5. 9433245
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

109,294KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9433245
  • Stock #: 22S5220B
  • VIN: 1C6RR7MT6HS754649

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 109,294 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kitchener Ford Ltd

2021 Toyota Tundra S...
 120,668 KM
$49,998 + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Cherokee S...
 151,261 KM
$14,488 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Edge SEL
 94,972 KM
$24,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kitchener Ford Ltd

Kitchener Ford Ltd

Kitchener Ford Ltd

707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7

Call Dealer

519-576-XXXX

(click to show)

519-576-7000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory