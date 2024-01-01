Menu
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Fully optioned
- Tech pkg with Eyesight

Here comes a very desirable Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited with Eye Sight package! This spacious wagon is in excellent condition in and out and drives very well! Must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Fully loaded with the powerful 2.5L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, AWD, navigation system, back-up camera, blind spot monitoring system, lane departure alert, forward collision alert, adaptive cruise control, Harmon Kardon audio system, sunroof, leather interior, heated seats (front & rear), dual power seats, power trunk, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, fog lights, smart key, push start, AM/FM/USB/AUX/CD, Bluetooth, digital climate control, steering wheel controls, and much more!

Certified!
Carfax Available
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
Extended warranty available!
ONLY $18,999 PLUS HST & LIC

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

2017 Subaru Outback

163,686 KM

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
2017 Subaru Outback

2.5i Limited W/Tech Pkg - EYESIGHT! LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM!

2017 Subaru Outback

2.5i Limited W/Tech Pkg - EYESIGHT! LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM!

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

163,686KM
Used

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3933
  • Mileage 163,686 KM

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Fully optioned
- Tech pkg with Eyesight


Here comes a very desirable Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited with Eye Sight package! This spacious wagon is in excellent condition in and out and drives very well! Must be seen and driven to be appreciated!


Fully loaded with the powerful 2.5L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, AWD, navigation system, back-up camera, blind spot monitoring system, lane departure alert, forward collision alert, adaptive cruise control, Harmon Kardon audio system, sunroof, leather interior, heated seats (front & rear), dual power seats, power trunk, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, fog lights, smart key, push start, AM/FM/USB/AUX/CD, Bluetooth, digital climate control, steering wheel controls, and much more!


Certified!
Carfax Available
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
Extended warranty available!
ONLY $18,999 PLUS HST & LIC


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Power Steering
Push Button Start

CD Player
Bluetooth

Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Rear Defrost

Dual Climate Control

AWD
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
Tech Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Power Rear Door / Hatch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2017 Subaru Outback