2017 Toyota Corolla

115,454 KM

$20,993

+ tax & licensing
Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

519-772-3040

LE | HEATED SEATS | CAMERA | ADAP CRUISE

Location

Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

1620 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2P1

519-772-3040

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

115,454KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9786172
  • Stock #: 900810
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE4HC900810

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 115,454 KM

Vehicle Description

New arrival, details coming soon.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

1620 King Street East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2P1

