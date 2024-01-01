$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai Tucson
Preferred
Location
Kitchener Hyundai
44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
519-742-4400
40,880KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8J33A48KU857222
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 62890UA
- Mileage 40,880 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Kitchener Hyundai
44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
