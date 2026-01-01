$12,950+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Jeep Compass
Altitude ~CERTIFIED~ NO ACCIDENTS~ ONE OWNER~
2019 Jeep Compass
Altitude ~CERTIFIED~ NO ACCIDENTS~ ONE OWNER~
Location
United Motorz Inc.
25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
647-542-7562
$12,950
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
154,656KM
VIN 3C4NJDBB8KT776245
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 4028
- Mileage 154,656 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Jeep Compass Altitude ***CERTIFIED*** NO ACCIDENTS*** ONE OWNER***
The 2019 Jeep Compass Altitude is a stylish and versatile SUV that combines modern design, everyday practicality, and confident performance. Featuring Jeep's distinctive styling and the popular Altitude appearance package, this Compass stands out with its sleek black accents and refined look. Its comfortable interior, advanced technology features, and smooth ride make it an excellent choice for both daily commuting and weekend adventures. With a one-owner history and a clean accident-free record, this well-maintained SUV offers added peace of mind and exceptional value. Whether you're navigating city streets or exploring beyond them, the 2019 Jeep Compass Altitude delivers the comfort, capability, and reliability you can depend on.
Key Features:-
* Automatic transmission
* Carfax verifed
* Keyless entry
* Power windows
* Power locks & mirrors
* Power seats
* Infotainment system
* Backup camera
* Phone connectivity
* AM/FM
* A/C
* Cruise Control
* Fog lamps
* Alloy Wheels
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore! Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With two convenient locations and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Locations:
Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR CLEANING
$12950+hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
United Motorz
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The 2019 Jeep Compass Altitude is a stylish and versatile SUV that combines modern design, everyday practicality, and confident performance. Featuring Jeep's distinctive styling and the popular Altitude appearance package, this Compass stands out with its sleek black accents and refined look. Its comfortable interior, advanced technology features, and smooth ride make it an excellent choice for both daily commuting and weekend adventures. With a one-owner history and a clean accident-free record, this well-maintained SUV offers added peace of mind and exceptional value. Whether you're navigating city streets or exploring beyond them, the 2019 Jeep Compass Altitude delivers the comfort, capability, and reliability you can depend on.
Key Features:-
* Automatic transmission
* Carfax verifed
* Keyless entry
* Power windows
* Power locks & mirrors
* Power seats
* Infotainment system
* Backup camera
* Phone connectivity
* AM/FM
* A/C
* Cruise Control
* Fog lamps
* Alloy Wheels
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore! Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With two convenient locations and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Locations:
Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR CLEANING
$12950+hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
United Motorz
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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United Motorz Inc.
25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
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United Motorz Inc.
647-542-7562
2019 Jeep Compass