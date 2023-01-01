2019 Subaru Outback ...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,452 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 7 , 6 8 3 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9710011

9710011 Stock #: 277331

277331 VIN: 4S4BSDDC8K3277331

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 57,683 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical All Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.