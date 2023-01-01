2020 Honda Civic

$32,499 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 1 , 6 8 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9825598

9825598 Stock #: 55013

55013 VIN: 2HGFC1F92LH102494

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 55013

Mileage 21,686 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Additional Features CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.