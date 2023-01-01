$32,499+ tax & licensing
$32,499
+ taxes & licensing
2020 Honda Civic
2020 Honda Civic
Touring Nav/Roof/Leather
Location
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4
$32,499
+ taxes & licensing
21,686KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9825598
- Stock #: 55013
- VIN: 2HGFC1F92LH102494
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 55013
- Mileage 21,686 KM
Vehicle Description
One owner / No accidents / Very low miliage trade in. Incredible condition and equipement. Honda safety sense. Lane keep/Blind spot detection/ Smart cruise. Heated seats front and back. Navigation. Power roof. Leather. Upgraded sound system. CarPlay and Android Auto.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
