2020 Honda Civic

21,686 KM

Details Description Features

$32,499

+ tax & licensing
Wendell Motors

519-893-1501

Touring Nav/Roof/Leather

Location

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

21,686KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9825598
  • Stock #: 55013
  • VIN: 2HGFC1F92LH102494

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 55013
  • Mileage 21,686 KM

Vehicle Description

One owner / No accidents / Very low miliage trade in. Incredible condition and equipement. Honda safety sense. Lane keep/Blind spot detection/ Smart cruise. Heated seats front and back. Navigation. Power roof. Leather. Upgraded sound system. CarPlay and Android Auto.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Wendell Motors

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

