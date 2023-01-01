$22,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2020 Kia Forte
EX BACK-UP CAM! BSM! CAR PLAY! SUNROOF!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
$22,999
- Listing ID: 9602365
- Stock #: 3484
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 69,029 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Single owner
- Well optioned
- Well serviced
Here comes a beautiful Kia Forte EX+ with all the right options! This fuel economic sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well serviced since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, back-up camera, Android Auto/Apple Car Play, blind spot monitoring, lane departure warning, wireless charger, sunroof, cloth interior, heated seats, heated steering wheel, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, upgraded alloys, steering wheel controls, A/C, AM/FM/USB, Bluetooth, key-less entry, alarm and more!
Certified!
Carfax Available!
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 7.99% O.A.C!
Only $22,999 PLUS HST & LIC
*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment. *
* Previous daily rental *
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
Vehicle Features
