2020 Kia Forte

$22,999 + taxes & licensing 6 9 , 0 2 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9602365

9602365 Stock #: 3484

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 3484

Mileage 69,029 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Heated Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Smart Device Integration Safety Traction Control Side Airbags Stability Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Exterior Daytime Running Lights Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost Convenience Intermittent Wipers Telescopic Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Seating 5 Passenger Additional Features Xenon Lights Automatic lights Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag TOUCHSCREEN Apple Car Play Lane Departure Alert Vehicle Stability Management VSM Electronic Stability Control ESC Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning Theft Deterrent/Alarm Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators Backup / Rear View Camera Android Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.