2020 Kia Forte

69,029 KM

Details

$22,999

+ tax & licensing
$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2020 Kia Forte

2020 Kia Forte

EX BACK-UP CAM! BSM! CAR PLAY! SUNROOF!

2020 Kia Forte

EX BACK-UP CAM! BSM! CAR PLAY! SUNROOF!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

  1. 9602365
  2. 9602365
  3. 9602365
Logo_OneOwner

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

69,029KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9602365
  • Stock #: 3484

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3484
  • Mileage 69,029 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Single owner
- Well optioned
- Well serviced


Here comes a beautiful Kia Forte EX+ with all the right options! This fuel economic sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well serviced since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!


Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, back-up camera, Android Auto/Apple Car Play, blind spot monitoring, lane departure warning, wireless charger, sunroof, cloth interior, heated seats, heated steering wheel, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, upgraded alloys, steering wheel controls, A/C, AM/FM/USB, Bluetooth, key-less entry, alarm and more!


Certified!
Carfax Available!
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 7.99% O.A.C!
Only $22,999 PLUS HST & LIC


*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment. *


* Previous daily rental *


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com 


*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Smart Device Integration
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Bluetooth
5 Passenger
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Android Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

