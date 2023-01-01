2020 Kia Forte

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,950 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 9 , 8 3 1 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9701434

9701434 Stock #: 22512

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 69,831 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Blind Spot Monitor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Android Auto Apple CarPlay Warranty Balance of Factory Warranty Additional Features Cross-Traffic Alert Lane Keep Assist Forward Collision Avoidance

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.