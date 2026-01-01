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2020 Kia Rio LX+IVT AUTO FWD 1.6L 4cyl **SAFETY CERTIFIED***LOW KILOMETERS~~ <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> This 2020 Kia Rio LX+ is a fuel-efficient and reliable front-wheel-drive sedan powered by a dependable 1.6L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth IVT automatic transmission. With low kilometers, it has been well maintained and offers plenty of life ahead. Its comfortable interior, agile handling, and impressive fuel economy make it an excellent choice for daily commuting, first-time buyers, or anyone looking for an affordable and dependable vehicle. Combining modern styling, practicality, and outstanding value, this Kia Rio is ready for the road. <br/> <br/> <br/> Key Features:- <br/> <br/> * Automatic transmission <br/> * Carfax verified <br/> * Front wheel drive <br/> * Power doors <br/> * Heated seats <br/> * Infotainment system <br/> * Phone connectivity <br/> * Backup camera <br/> * AM/FM <br/> * AC <br/> * Cruise control <br/> <br/> <br/> CARFAX AVAILABLE ON EVERY VEHICLE, TO VIEW CARFAX GO ON UNITEDMOTORZ.COM AND CLICK ON CARFAX LOGO ON OUR SITE TO VIEW IT FOR FREE!! <br/> <br/> <br/> ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore! Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With our convenient location and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance. <br/> Location: <br/> Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5 <br/> ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET : <br/> - SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics) <br/> - FREE OIL CHANGE <br/> - FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR <br/> - FREE INTERIOR Cleaning <br/> $13950+ hst+licensing <br/> UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence. <br/> To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com <br/> Contact : 6475427562 <br/> United Motorz inc. <br/> www.unitedmotorz.com <br/> 25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5 <br/> ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2020 Kia Rio

82,133 KM

Details Description

$13,950

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Kia Rio

LX+IVT AUTO FWD 1.6L~SAFETY CERTIFIED~LOW KILOMETE

Watch This Vehicle
14534058

2020 Kia Rio

LX+IVT AUTO FWD 1.6L~SAFETY CERTIFIED~LOW KILOMETE

Location

United Motorz Inc.

25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5

647-542-7562

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Contact Seller

$13,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
82,133KM
VIN 3KPA24ADXLE255709

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 4260
  • Mileage 82,133 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Kia Rio LX+IVT AUTO FWD 1.6L 4cyl **SAFETY CERTIFIED***LOW KILOMETERS~~



This 2020 Kia Rio LX+ is a fuel-efficient and reliable front-wheel-drive sedan powered by a dependable 1.6L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth IVT automatic transmission. With low kilometers, it has been well maintained and offers plenty of life ahead. Its comfortable interior, agile handling, and impressive fuel economy make it an excellent choice for daily commuting, first-time buyers, or anyone looking for an affordable and dependable vehicle. Combining modern styling, practicality, and outstanding value, this Kia Rio is ready for the road.


Key Features:-

* Automatic transmission
* Carfax verified
* Front wheel drive
* Power doors
* Heated seats
* Infotainment system
* Phone connectivity
* Backup camera
* AM/FM
* AC
* Cruise control


CARFAX AVAILABLE ON EVERY VEHICLE, TO VIEW CARFAX GO ON UNITEDMOTORZ.COM AND CLICK ON CARFAX LOGO ON OUR SITE TO VIEW IT FOR FREE!!


------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore! Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With our convenient location and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Location:
Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR Cleaning
$13950+ hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
United Motorz inc.
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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United Motorz Inc.

United Motorz Inc.

25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
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$13,950

+ taxes & licensing>

United Motorz Inc.

647-542-7562

2020 Kia Rio