$13,950+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Kia Rio
LX+IVT AUTO FWD 1.6L~SAFETY CERTIFIED~LOW KILOMETE
2020 Kia Rio
LX+IVT AUTO FWD 1.6L~SAFETY CERTIFIED~LOW KILOMETE
Location
United Motorz Inc.
25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
647-542-7562
$13,950
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
82,133KM
VIN 3KPA24ADXLE255709
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 4260
- Mileage 82,133 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 Kia Rio LX+IVT AUTO FWD 1.6L 4cyl **SAFETY CERTIFIED***LOW KILOMETERS~~
This 2020 Kia Rio LX+ is a fuel-efficient and reliable front-wheel-drive sedan powered by a dependable 1.6L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth IVT automatic transmission. With low kilometers, it has been well maintained and offers plenty of life ahead. Its comfortable interior, agile handling, and impressive fuel economy make it an excellent choice for daily commuting, first-time buyers, or anyone looking for an affordable and dependable vehicle. Combining modern styling, practicality, and outstanding value, this Kia Rio is ready for the road.
Key Features:-
* Automatic transmission
* Carfax verified
* Front wheel drive
* Power doors
* Heated seats
* Infotainment system
* Phone connectivity
* Backup camera
* AM/FM
* AC
* Cruise control
CARFAX AVAILABLE ON EVERY VEHICLE, TO VIEW CARFAX GO ON UNITEDMOTORZ.COM AND CLICK ON CARFAX LOGO ON OUR SITE TO VIEW IT FOR FREE!!
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore! Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With our convenient location and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Location:
Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR Cleaning
$13950+ hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
United Motorz inc.
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
This 2020 Kia Rio LX+ is a fuel-efficient and reliable front-wheel-drive sedan powered by a dependable 1.6L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth IVT automatic transmission. With low kilometers, it has been well maintained and offers plenty of life ahead. Its comfortable interior, agile handling, and impressive fuel economy make it an excellent choice for daily commuting, first-time buyers, or anyone looking for an affordable and dependable vehicle. Combining modern styling, practicality, and outstanding value, this Kia Rio is ready for the road.
Key Features:-
* Automatic transmission
* Carfax verified
* Front wheel drive
* Power doors
* Heated seats
* Infotainment system
* Phone connectivity
* Backup camera
* AM/FM
* AC
* Cruise control
CARFAX AVAILABLE ON EVERY VEHICLE, TO VIEW CARFAX GO ON UNITEDMOTORZ.COM AND CLICK ON CARFAX LOGO ON OUR SITE TO VIEW IT FOR FREE!!
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore! Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With our convenient location and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Location:
Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR Cleaning
$13950+ hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
United Motorz inc.
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From United Motorz Inc.
2021 Ford Explorer Limited Hybrid AUTO 4WD 3.3L 6cyl~SAFETY CERTIFIED 207,999 KM $17,950 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Genesis Ultimate AUTO AWD 5.0L V8~AS-IS SPECIAL~25 SERV 243,031 KM $8,950 + tax & lic
2018 Subaru Outback 3.6 R PREMIER AUTO AWD 3.6L 6cyl~SAFETY CERTIFIED~ 245,876 KM $11,950 + tax & lic
Email United Motorz Inc.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
United Motorz Inc.
25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
647-542-XXXX(click to show)
$13,950
+ taxes & licensing>
United Motorz Inc.
647-542-7562
2020 Kia Rio