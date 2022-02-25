Menu
2013 Kia Rio

194,948 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Superior Auto Sales

289-990-1178

2013 Kia Rio

2013 Kia Rio

LX+ ECO

2013 Kia Rio

LX+ ECO

Location

Superior Auto Sales

65 Hartzel Rd, St Catharines, ON L2P 1M6

289-990-1178

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

194,948KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8452884
  • VIN: KNADM4A30D6123805

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 194,948 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

Superior Auto Sales

Superior Auto Sales

65 Hartzel Rd, St Catharines, ON L2P 1M6

