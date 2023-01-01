Menu
2020 Volkswagen Passat

69,164 KM

$29,999

+ tax & licensing
Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

Exceline - R-LINE! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM!

Exceline - R-LINE! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Logo_NoBadges

69,164KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9500932
  • Stock #: 3456

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 69,164 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Rare R-LINE pkg
- Factory remote start
- Car Play

Here comes a very rare and desirable VW Passat Exceline with the R-Line package! This spacious sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well taken care of, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2L - 4 cylinder turbo engine, automatic transmission, navigation system, back-up camera, blind-spot monitoring, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, remote start, Android Auto/Apple Car Play, leather interior, sunroof, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, memory seats, heated seats (front & rear), alloys, steering wheel controls, dual climate control, A/C, AM/FM/AUX, Bluetooth, smart key, push start, and much more! 

Certified!
Carfax Available!
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 7.99% O.A.C!
$29,999 PLUS HST & LIC

*Price listed is available to finance purchases only upon approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com


* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Smart Device Integration
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Fully loaded
HID Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Android Audio
Auto Start or Remote Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

