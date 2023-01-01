2020 Volkswagen Passat

$29,999 + taxes & licensing 6 9 , 1 6 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9500932

9500932 Stock #: 3456

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 69,164 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control Automatic climate control Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Smart Device Integration Safety Traction Control Stability Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Push Button Start Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost Convenience Intermittent Wipers Proximity Key Telescopic Steering Wheel Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats 5 Passenger Dual Power Seats Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Dual Climate Control Additional Features Xenon Lights Automatic lights SMART KEY Fully loaded HID Lights Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Auto Dimming R/V Mirror LED Lights TOUCHSCREEN Apple Car Play Lane Departure Alert Vehicle Stability Management VSM Electronic Stability Control ESC Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Nav / Navigation Package Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators Backup / Rear View Camera Side Turning Signals Android Audio Auto Start or Remote Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.