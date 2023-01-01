2021 Jeep Compass

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,488 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 0 , 2 8 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9967298

9967298 Stock #: 55034

55034 VIN: 3C4NJDBB9MT528587

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 55034

Mileage 60,281 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4x4 9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.