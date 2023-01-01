Menu
2021 Jeep Compass

60,281 KM

$32,488

+ tax & licensing
North 4x4 CarPlay

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

60,281KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: 55034
  • VIN: 3C4NJDBB9MT528587

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 60,281 KM

Vehicle Description

Great accident free well maintained former daily rental. : Premium cloth bucket seats. : 2.4L MultiAir I–4 Zero Evap engine with Stop/Start. Selec–Terrain Traction Management System. All–Speed Traction Control. Keyless Enter 'n Go with remote proximity entry. Remote start system. Heated seats. Heated steering wheel. Windshield wiper de–icer. A/C with dual–zone automatic temperature control. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
9 Speed Automatic

