2021 Kia Seltos

$32,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 0 , 5 8 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10000853

10000853 Stock #: 23344A

23344A VIN: KNDEUCAA0M7068444

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 23344A

Mileage 20,583 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.