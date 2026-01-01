Menu
Account
Sign In
<pre class=pre-content print--12 style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow: auto; font-family: Open Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; color: #333333; border-radius: 0px; line-height: 30px; word-break: normal; overflow-wrap: normal; white-space: pre-wrap; background-color: transparent; border: none;><span style=color: rgb(0, 0, 0);>ONLY 77,000 KM! TONNEAU COVER, RUNNING BOARDS, 20 ALLOYS, APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO!<br><br>Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report and Warranty Available up to 5 YEARS! Financing Available at the LOWEST Competitive Rates!<br><br>***TEST DRIVES BY APPOINTMENT***</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box;><br style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=color: #000000;>WE BUY VEHICLES! Trade-ins Welcome! Well Buy Your Vehicle for Top Dollar EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS!</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box;><br style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=color: #000000;>Buy with Confidence - Non-Commissioned Sales Staff! Over 46 Years in Business Serving the Community! Trade-ins Welcome. Visit our Website to get PRE-APPROVED Online with Our Credit Experts! Price + Taxes and Licensing. Call for Details! </span><br style=box-sizing: border-box;><br style=box-sizing: border-box;><span style=color: #000000;>OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 Used Vehicles Available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust Your Dealer - Love Your Car! </span></pre>

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

77,953 KM

Details Description Features

$27,950

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

Express Quad Cab *TONNEAU COVER*

Watch This Vehicle
14232183

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

Express Quad Cab *TONNEAU COVER*

Location

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

1-877-895-0886

  1. 1780757124
  2. 1780757123
  3. 1780757124
  4. 1780757124
  5. 1780757122
  6. 1780757119
  7. 1780757124
  8. 1780757119
  9. 1780757123
  10. 1780757123
  11. 1780757124
  12. 1780757124
  13. 1780757123
  14. 1780757123
  15. 1780757123
  16. 1780757123
  17. 1780757124
  18. 1780757124
  19. 1780757123
  20. 1780757123
  21. 1780757124
  22. 1780757124
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
77,953KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23697
  • Mileage 77,953 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 77,000 KM! TONNEAU COVER, RUNNING BOARDS, 20" ALLOYS, APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO!

Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report and Warranty Available up to 5 YEARS! Financing Available at the LOWEST Competitive Rates!

***TEST DRIVES BY APPOINTMENT***

WE BUY VEHICLES! Trade-ins Welcome! We'll Buy Your Vehicle for Top Dollar EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!

Buy with Confidence - Non-Commissioned Sales Staff! Over 46 Years in Business Serving the Community! Trade-ins Welcome. Visit our Website to get PRE-APPROVED Online with Our Credit Experts! Price + Taxes and Licensing. Call for Details!

OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 Used Vehicles Available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust Your Dealer - Love Your Car!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Tonneau Cover
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Dual Climate Controls

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Bed Liner

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Quality Car Sales

Used 2024 Volkswagen Taos Trendline *HEATED SEATS* for sale in Kitchener, ON
2024 Volkswagen Taos Trendline *HEATED SEATS* 77,965 KM $22,880 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Dodge Dart *AUTOMATIC* for sale in Kitchener, ON
2013 Dodge Dart *AUTOMATIC* 149,132 KM $7,990 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Volkswagen Taos Trendline 4MOTION AWD *HEATED SEATS* for sale in Kitchener, ON
2023 Volkswagen Taos Trendline 4MOTION AWD *HEATED SEATS* 42,159 KM $25,880 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Quality Car Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Quality Car Sales

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-877-895-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-895-0886

Alternate Numbers
519-895-0886
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Quality Car Sales

1-877-895-0886

2021 RAM 1500 Classic