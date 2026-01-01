$27,950+ taxes & licensing
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2021 RAM 1500 Classic
Express Quad Cab *TONNEAU COVER*
2021 RAM 1500 Classic
Express Quad Cab *TONNEAU COVER*
Location
Quality Car Sales
241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4
1-877-895-0886
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$27,950
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
77,953KM
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23697
- Mileage 77,953 KM
Vehicle Description
ONLY 77,000 KM! TONNEAU COVER, RUNNING BOARDS, 20" ALLOYS, APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO!
Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report and Warranty Available up to 5 YEARS! Financing Available at the LOWEST Competitive Rates!
***TEST DRIVES BY APPOINTMENT***
WE BUY VEHICLES! Trade-ins Welcome! We'll Buy Your Vehicle for Top Dollar EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!
Buy with Confidence - Non-Commissioned Sales Staff! Over 46 Years in Business Serving the Community! Trade-ins Welcome. Visit our Website to get PRE-APPROVED Online with Our Credit Experts! Price + Taxes and Licensing. Call for Details!
OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 Used Vehicles Available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust Your Dealer - Love Your Car!
Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report and Warranty Available up to 5 YEARS! Financing Available at the LOWEST Competitive Rates!
***TEST DRIVES BY APPOINTMENT***
WE BUY VEHICLES! Trade-ins Welcome! We'll Buy Your Vehicle for Top Dollar EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!
Buy with Confidence - Non-Commissioned Sales Staff! Over 46 Years in Business Serving the Community! Trade-ins Welcome. Visit our Website to get PRE-APPROVED Online with Our Credit Experts! Price + Taxes and Licensing. Call for Details!
OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 Used Vehicles Available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust Your Dealer - Love Your Car!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Tonneau Cover
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Split Rear Seat
Warranty
Warranty Available
Comfort
Dual Climate Controls
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Bed Liner
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
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Quality Car Sales
241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4
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1-877-895-XXXX(click to show)
1-877-895-0886
Alternate Numbers519-895-0886
$27,950
+ taxes & licensing>
Quality Car Sales
1-877-895-0886
2021 RAM 1500 Classic