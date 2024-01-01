Menu
<html><body>This beautiful WideBody Charger just arrived! One owner, No accident in amazing condition. Low Kms. Equipped with the 6.4L Hemi Engine, Producing 485 HorsePower and 475 Lb- Ft of Torque! This vehicle has a 0-60 mph time of low 4 seconds. Dont miss out on the last year to own a Charger Widebody Hemi!! Very well equipped with Front Heated, Ventilated front seats, Navigation, Alcantara seats, Brembo 6- Piston brakes, Perelli tires, SRT Performance pages, Line Lock Launch Control, and much more!! <br /></body></html>

2023 Dodge Charger

7,511 KM

$76,000

+ tax & licensing
2023 Dodge Charger

R/T Scat Pack 392 Wide Body / Low Kms / One Owner / 485 HP!

2023 Dodge Charger

R/T Scat Pack 392 Wide Body / Low Kms / One Owner / 485 HP!

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-1501

$76,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
7,511KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C3CDXGJ0PH650661

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 7,511 KM

Vehicle Description

This beautiful WideBody Charger just arrived! One owner, No accident in amazing condition. Low Kms. Equipped with the 6.4L Hemi Engine, Producing 485 HorsePower and 475 Lb- Ft of Torque! This vehicle has a 0-60 mph time of low 4 seconds. Dont miss out on the last year to own a Charger Widebody Hemi!! Very well equipped with Front Heated, Ventilated front seats, Navigation, Alcantara seats, Brembo 6- Piston brakes, Perelli tires, SRT Performance pages, Line Lock Launch Control, and much more!! 

Mechanical

Rear Wheel Drive

Additional Features

8 speed automatic

Wendell Motors

Wendell Motors

549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4

519-893-XXXX

519-893-1501

$76,000

+ taxes & licensing

Wendell Motors

519-893-1501

2023 Dodge Charger