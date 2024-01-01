$76,000+ tax & licensing
2023 Dodge Charger
R/T Scat Pack 392 Wide Body / Low Kms / One Owner / 485 HP!
2023 Dodge Charger
R/T Scat Pack 392 Wide Body / Low Kms / One Owner / 485 HP!
Location
Wendell Motors
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4
519-893-1501
$76,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
7,511KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C3CDXGJ0PH650661
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 7,511 KM
Vehicle Description
This beautiful WideBody Charger just arrived! One owner, No accident in amazing condition. Low Kms. Equipped with the 6.4L Hemi Engine, Producing 485 HorsePower and 475 Lb- Ft of Torque! This vehicle has a 0-60 mph time of low 4 seconds. Dont miss out on the last year to own a Charger Widebody Hemi!! Very well equipped with Front Heated, Ventilated front seats, Navigation, Alcantara seats, Brembo 6- Piston brakes, Perelli tires, SRT Performance pages, Line Lock Launch Control, and much more!!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Rear Wheel Drive
Additional Features
8 speed automatic
Wendell Motors
549 Fairway Rd S, Kitchener, ON N2C 1X4
