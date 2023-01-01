$17,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
Lako Auto Sales
519-291-9999
2014 Toyota Corolla
2014 Toyota Corolla
LE - AUTOMATIC * CERTIFIED *
Location
Lako Auto Sales
8515 Wellington Road 86, Listowel, ON N4W 3G8
519-291-9999
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
106,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9787648
- VIN: 2T1BURHE5EC105924
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 106,000 KM
Vehicle Description
ONE OWNER - AUTOMATIC - HEATED SEATS - BACKUP CAMERA - KEYLESS ENTRY - BLUETOOTH - POWER GROUP EQUIPPED
6 Month/10,000kms - Powertrain Warranty AVAILABLE for only $349+hst
FULLY CERTIFIED and SERVICED! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!
A Family Operated Business for Over 20 Years !
Trade-ins welcome.
Financing Available
Optional Extended Warranty Available
Price + HST & Licensing. OPEN
Monday-Friday 9am-6pm
Saturday 9am-5pm.
We Welcome Everyone !
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Warranty
Warranty Available
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Lako Auto Sales
Lako Auto Sales
8515 Wellington Road 86, Listowel, ON N4W 3G8